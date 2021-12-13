Dateline: Spartanburg, South Carolina

Donna Stephens Coleman, 77, died peacefully Monday, December 13, 2021 at her home, surrounded by family. Born October 27, 1944 in Spartanburg, SC, she was the daughter of the late Edward Earl and Pearl Conner Stephens. A native of Spartanburg, SC and resident of Clinton, SC for over 45 years.

Donna was a proud Spartanburg High School Class of 1962 graduate. She was a member of Davidson Street Baptist Church, and currently attended Love Springs Baptist Church in Cowpens, SC.

Her family will remember her enormous sense of humor and her love for her family and her Lord and Savior.

Survivors include her four children, Tracy Kennedy (Greg), Tammy Willis (Billy), Tonya Littleton (Marc) and Travis Coleman (Jennifer), her ten grandchildren, Coleman Joel Kennedy (Amber), Addison Leigh Kennedy, Bryanna Nicole Willis, Kayla Michelle Littleton, Marcus Hart Littleton, Crysta Weathers Coleman, Keaton Ryan Smith (fiancé Jordan), Cameron Faith Coleman, Kenzie Grace Coleman, and Kaci Isabella Coleman, four great grandchildren, Alaster Jack Davis, Ivory Ella Landers, Owen Elijah Waters, and Charlie Alexander Smith, and by a twin brother, Donald Kaye Stephens and sister, Shirley Anne Stephens. She was preceded in death by her loving husband Bryan Eugene Coleman.

Visitation will be 3:30 – 4:30 PM Thursday, December 16, 2021 at Love Springs Baptist Church, 562 Sunny Slope Dr, Cowpens, SC 29330. A Memorial service will be at 5:00 PM at the church.

The family will be at the home of Tracy Kennedy, 1710 Battleground Road, Cowpens, SC 29330.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Caris Healthcare of Greenville, 111 Smith Hines Rd. D, Greenville, SC 29607.

An online guest register is available at www.floydmortuary.com

Floyd’s North Church Street Chapel