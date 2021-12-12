Dateline – Laurens, South Carolina

Shirley Louise Kennedy, age 75, of Laurens, passed away Sunday, December 12, 2021.

She was born in Laurens County and was a daughter of the late Ford L. Kennedy and Bertha Bowman Kennedy and granddaughter of the late Horace and Bessie “Tanny” Bowman and J.T. and Rosa Brady.

Shirley graduated from Ford High School in 1964 and was a member of Patterson Chapel UMC. She retired from Todd Distributors, and was a sales rep for Laurens Glass. She was a lifelong fan of Clemson Football and enjoyed watching soaps and game shows and enjoyed cross stitching in her early years.

She is survived by her sister, Janet Quinn of Laurens; her nieces Caroline Quinn of Lanford, Elaine Kennedy of Texas, Debbie Hester Smith (Randy) of Easley and Suzanne Hester Smith of Spartanburg; her nephew of Wylder Quinn of Landford; and many nieces and nephews that she loved to spoil.

In addition to her parents and grandparents, she is predeceased by her brothers, Henry Kennedy and Johnny Kennedy, her sister, Carolyn Hester and her niece, Brady Quinn.

Graveside services will be held on Friday, December 17, 2021, at 2:00 PM at Patterson Chapel UMC Cemetery.

The family will receive friends at the cemetery immediately following the service.

The family will be at the home of her sister, Janet Quinn, 204 Glendale Avenue, Laurens, SC 29360.

