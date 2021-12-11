Dateline – Clinton, South Carolina

Dianne Long, age 69, of Clinton, wife of James “Jimmy” W. Long, Sr., passed away Saturday, December 11, 2021, at Hospice of Laurens County.

Born January 26, 1952, in Newberry, SC, she was a daughter of the late Alvin Maynard and Betty Ruth Crawford Motes. Dianne retired from Prisma Healthcare – Laurens County as a CNA; and was formerly employed with Clinton Mills, and National Healthcare of Clinton and Laurens. She was a member of Community Baptist Church.

In addition to her husband Jimmy, she is survived by her sons, James W. Long, Jr. (Kathy), Rodney Dale Long, and Joseph Michael Long (Dana), all of Clinton; her brother, Alvin Motes; sisters, Angie Groves, and Elizabeth Miller; along with several grandchildren and great- grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Cheryl Wilbanks.

Funeral Services will be conducted at 3 PM on Tuesday, December 14, 2021 from the Gray Funeral Home Chapel of Clinton with Rev. Chris Sullivan, and Rev. Johnny Brewington officiating. Burial will take place at Pinelawn Memory Gardens.

The family will receive friends prior to the service from 2-3 PM at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Laurens County Cancer Association, 1337 Medical Ridge Rd., Clinton, SC 29325.

Condolences may be expressed to the family online by visiting www.grayfuneralhome.com.

Gray Funeral Home of Clinton is assisting the Long family.