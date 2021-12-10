Dateline – Laurens, South Carolina

Doyle Lee Bailey, age 82, of Laurens, and widower of Shirley Owens Bailey, passed away on Friday, December 10, 2021, at Prisma Health Laurens County Hospital.

He was born in Mecklenburg, Virginia and was a son of the late Frank Trenean Bailey and Fannie Leigh Allgood Bailey.

Doyle was the owner and operator of Deluxe Barber Shop in Laurens for over 60 years and enjoyed bowling and renovating houses. He was a member of Chestnut Ridge Baptist Church.

He is survived by his daughters, Angela Coxie (Mike) and Kim Putman (Robert), both of Laurens; his brothers, Steve Bailey (Chris) and Don Bailey (Dena), both of Spartanburg; his sister, Joan Hawkins (Richard) of Cross Hill; five grandchildren, Brandon, Allison, Amber, Robert Allen, and Avery; and two great-grandchildren, Kane and Annalee.

In addition to his wife and parents, he was predeceased by his son, Roger Bailey and six siblings.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, December 18, 2021, at 11:00 AM at Chestnut Ridge Baptist Church with burial in the church cemetery.

The family will receive friends at the cemetery immediately following the service.

The family will be at their respective homes.

Memorials may be made to Chestnut Ridge Baptist Church, 499 Chestnut Ridge Road, Laurens, SC 29360.

Condolences may be expressed online at www.thekennedymortuary.com.