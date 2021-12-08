Dateline – Gray Court, South Carolina

Curtis Ray Simmons, 63, of 3669 Hwy. 92 husband of Erlene Crowder Simmons of the home passed away on Wednesday, December 8, 2012, at his home.

A native of Spartanburg, he is the son of Albert Alonzo Simmons of Woodruff and the late Gayle Woody Simmons.

He was a member of Fairforest Baptist Church in Spartanburg and attended Friendship Baptist Church in Gray Court and an employee with ZF Transmissions of Gray Court.

“Curt was a loving husband, father, son, brother, uncle, son-in-law. A man of few words, but with a giant heart and generous soul; he was known for his willingness to always lend a helping hand. A devoted family man, Curt was well loved by all of those who understood his quiet persona and dry wit.”

Surviving is one daughter, Rebecca Martin (Thomas Jr.) of Laurens; sister, Connie Simmons Wilson (Lamar) of Spartanburg; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Ron and Donna Allen of Lenior City, Tennessee; niece and nephews, Doug Lawson, Lee Hawkins, Danielle Holt and Cole Wilson; great-niece, Joanna Lawson.

The family will receive friends at Friendship Baptist Church in Gray Court on Sunday, December 12, 2021, from 1:00 until 1:45 PM prior to the 2:00 PM Funeral service, officiated by Rev. Caleb Levi and Rev. Mike Bearden.

Interment will be at Forest Lawn Cemetery in Laurens.

Pallbearers will be Lamar Wilson, Cole Wilson, Robbie Woody, Isaac Holt, Doug Lawson, and Tommy Crowder.

Memorials may be made to; Laurens County Humane Society, 793 Poplar Street, Clinton, SC 29325

The family is at the home of Ernest and Agnes Crowder, 4412 Hwy. 92, Gray Court, S.C. 29645.

Lanford-Gwinn Mortuary, Woodruff.