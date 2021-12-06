Half-staff Flag Observance – National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day

The President has issued a proclamation declaring December 7, 2021, as National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day and urging all federal agencies and interested organizations, groups, and individuals to fly the flag of the United States at half-staff in honor of those American patriots who died as a result of their service at Pearl Harbor.

Accordingly, the Governor has directed that flags atop the State Capitol be flown at half-staff from sunrise until sunset on December 7, 2021, in observance of National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day and in honor of those who sacrificed their lives for our liberty and freedom during the attack on Pearl Harbor, and the Governor requests that the flags over state buildings and buildings of the political subdivisions of this State similarly be flown at half-staff for this purpose.

Visit this web page for details: http://adminapps.sc.gov/GS/GS-flags-status.phtm