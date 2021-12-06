Half-staff Flag Observance – Robert Joseph Dole

The President of the United States has issued a proclamation to display the flag of the United States at half-staff until sunset on Thursday, December 9, 2021, in honor of the life and legacy of Robert Joseph Dole.

Accordingly, the Governor has directed that flags atop the State Capitol be flown at half-staff until sunset, Thursday, December 9, 2021, and the Governor requests that the flags over state buildings and buildings of the political subdivisions of this State similarly be flown at half-staff for this purpose.

Visit this web page for details: http://adminapps.sc.gov/GS/GS-flags-status.phtm