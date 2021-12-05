Dateline – Mountville, South Carolina

Wilma Harkins Smith, age 91, resident of Langston Place, and widow of Merle Teague Smith, passed away on Sunday, December 5, 2021, at Prisma Greenville Health System.

Born in Newton, NC she was a daughter of the late Pharm Wade Harkins and Mary Ileen Hewitt Harkins. Mrs. Smith worked with several industries through the years and was an owner of an H&R Block franchise. She was also an active member of Beaverdam Baptist Church in Mountville for over 70 years.

She is survived by: her sons, Charles Eugene “Gene” Smith (Marie Dunnam) of Seneca, Carl Bruce Smith (Sarah) of Greer, Larry Merle Smith (Debra) of Cross Hill, Roger Wayne Smith (Trudy) of Mountville; grandchildren, Carmen Smith Oitker (Monte) of Lenoir, NC, David Bruce Smith (Jessica) of Memphis, TN, Mindy Smith Dumont (Jon) of Ladson, SC, Misty Smith Gallagher (Todd) of North Augusta, SC, and Abbie Rose Smith of Mountville, SC; and 11 great grandchildren, Zane and Quinn Oitker, Tommy, Charlotte, and Matthew Dumont, Jediah, Caleb, and Lily Anna Smith, Tucker, Savannah, and Mary Gallagher.

In addition to her husband of 64 years, and parents, she was predeceased by her brothers, Billy Joe Harkins and Wade Harkins; sisters, Maxine Harkins McGathey, Patty Harkins Lebrum and Polly Harkins Ferguson.

Funeral services will be held 2:30 PM, on Wednesday, December 8, 2021, at Beaverdam Baptist Church conducted by Rev. Phil Bryson with burial to follow in the church cemetery.

The family will receive friends at the church on Wednesday one hour prior to the service.

The family is at their respective homes.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Beaverdam Baptist Church, 1555 Beaverdam Church Road, Mountville, SC 29370.

Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.thekennedymortuary.com.