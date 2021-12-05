Dateline – Laurens, South Carolina

Dorothy “Dot” Walker Robinson, age 88, formerly of 851 Fleming Street Ext., and widow of James “Ed” Robinson, the love of her life, passed away Sunday, December 5, 2021.

She was born in Tryon, NC, and was a daughter of the late James Alfred and Pauline Kuykendall Walker.

Dot was a long-time and very active member of Bellview Baptist Church and a Sunday school teacher.

She is survived by her son, Jim Robinson (Brenda) of Mountville; her daughter, Shannon Word (Jeff) of Laurens; her brother, Loyd Earl Walker (Kay) of Ninety Six; her sister, Joyce Walker Adair (William) of Clinton; her grandchildren, Bronson Robinson, Kayla Hall, Ralston Hall; and six great-grandchildren.

In addition to her husband and parents, Dot was predeceased by a daughter, Debbie Robinson, and four brothers, Floyd Arnold Walker, Julian Bruce Walker, James Glen Walker and Larry Walker.

The family would like to thank the Staff of NHC of Laurens for the love and care they showed Dot over the years.

Funeral services will be held Tuesday, December 7, 2021, at 3:00 PM, at Bellview Baptist Church, with burial in the Bellview Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 2 to 3 PM at the church.

