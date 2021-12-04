Reverend Dr. Jefferson N McDowell, age 68, of 197 Oak Terrace Drive, Laurens, S. C. passed away on Saturday, December 4, 2021, at the Greenville Prisma Health, in Greenville, S.C.

He was the pastor of Mount Zion Missionary Baptist Church in Laurens, S.C.

He is survived by his wife, Mrs. Dorothy Harper McDowell of the home; three daughters, Latrise Goggins, Lanise (Tony) Greene, Nekia McDowell; three grandchildren: two great- grandchildren; one brother, Johnnie (Towanda) McDowell and two sisters, Carolyn McDowell and Resa McDowell.

Funeral services for Reverend Dr. Jefferson N. McDowell will be held 1 p.m., Thursday, December 9, 2021, at the Mount Zion Missionary Baptist Church in Laurens, S.C. with Dr. O.T. Hill officiating and Dr. Bryant Cheek, presiding.

Burial will be in Westview Memorial Park, Laurens with military honors.

Public viewing will be held Wednesday, December 8, 2021, from 12 noon until 7 p.m.

Beasley Funeral Home, Laurens is in charge of the arrangements.