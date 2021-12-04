Donald E. Pauley

Dateline – Clinton, South Carolina

Donald Eugene Pauley, widower of Jewel Ann Pauley, passed away Saturday, December 4, 2021 at his home.

Born October 30, 1957 in Madison, West Virginia, he was a former employee with Waste Management and of the Baptist Faith.

Surviving is his step-children, Ronald Dean Chapman, Billy Wayne Chapman, Susan Ann Meadows, Mariah Louise Nutt; sisters, Mary Smith, Denise Medlock, Wanda Harris; 12 nieces and nephews, 9 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren.

In addition to his wife and parents, he was predeceased by a brother, Amos Pauley and great-grandson, Tylin Smith.

The family will receive friends from 1:00 p.m. until 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, December 8, 2021 at Harris-Nadeau Mortuary. Funeral services will follow at 2:00 p.m. in the Chapel of Harris-Nadeau Mortuary with Rev. Wayne Tobis officiating.

The family will be at the home of Ronald Chapman, 240 Woodgate Road, Cowpens, SC 29330.

