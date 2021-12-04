Dateline – Clinton, South Carolina

Betty Wilkie Rehm, age 88, widow of Fred Rehm, passed away Saturday, December 4, 2021 at the National Health Care of Laurens.

She was born December 16, 1932 in Clinton, SC and was a daughter of the late James Landrum Wilkie and Mary Smith Fallow Wilkie.

She is survived by her daughters, Linda Rice (John) of Gray Court, SC, Joyce Cassidy (Michael) of New York, Patti Purnell (Jerry) of Danville, VA; her seven grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren; her three brothers and four sisters.

In addition to her husband and her parents she is predeceased by her brother, Henry Eugene Fallaw, and a grandson, John David Rice.

A Memorial Service will be held Monday, December 6, 2021 at 2 PM at the Pinelawn Memory Gardens Mausoleum. The family will receive friends following the service.

The family would like to send a special thank you to Tiarra and Jasmine, Heather Wallace, and the Caris Hospice for all the love and care for Mrs. Rehm.

Memorials may be made to the NHC of Laurens, 379 Pinehaven Street Ext., Laurens, SC 29360 or to Caris Hospice, 446 Cambridge Ave E., Greenwood, SC 29646.

Gray Funeral Home of Clinton