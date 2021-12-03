LDHS on lockdown after shooting threat

Laurens District 55 High School was still on lockdown just after 2 p.m. Friday after a student allegedly posted messages threatening a school shooting.

The Laurens County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene and began an investigation.

According to some uncomfirmed student reports, a suspect is in custody but no weapons were found.

The LCSO released the following statement on its Facebook page: “We are aware of electronic messages circulating around Laurens High School. We are looking into all aspects, however there is no active situation occurring. Please remain calm and allow us to fully investigate. We assure you that the safety of the students and staff is top priority and we are working diligently.”

District 55 also released a statement on its social media around 2:30 p.m.

“Laurens County School District 55 High School has requested additional support from Laurens County Law Enforcement as we investigate safety concerns at the high school that have been brought to the attention of the administration” the post read. “The school is currently in a “hold” pattern, meaning that students and staff are in secured and supervised areas. Law enforcement and district officials are actively on-site and will update as information is available. Please be assured that there has NOT been any sort of incident; however, we are taking appropriate measures out of an abundance of caution for all students and staff.”

A message was “airdropped” among some students at 12:30 p.m. It read: “Finna shoot up the school at 2:00” would like to share a video.

The threat comes just three days after a student at a high school in Michigan shot and killed four students at Oxford High School and injured six other people, students and teachers. Oxford is located in a Detroit suburb.

A 15-year-old student has been charged in the murders, and his parents on Friday were charged with involuntary manslaughter for their roles in purchasing the handgun used in the shooting.