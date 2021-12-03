Dateline – Gray Court, South Carolina

Betty Jenkins Flack, 83, of Gray Court, SC, died at Woodbridge Clinton Senior Living in Clinton, SC on Friday, December 3, 2021, after an extended illness. Born October 15, 1938 in Black Mountain, NC, she was the daughter of the late Logan Cline Jenkins, Jr. and Virginia Silvers Jenkins.

Betty was an Army wife and homemaker who loved her family. Her hobbies include being an avid gardener and fishing. She loved to sing and play guitar. After living in many places in her lifetime, she moved back home in 2004.

Survivors include her two children from her first marriage, Gina T. Hamer and her husband, Max of Enoree, SC, and J. Russell Tumblin of Gray Court, SC; her son from her second marriage, Robert Flack of Gulf Shores, AL; six grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren; her siblings, David Jenkins (Gail), Larry Jenkins (Janice), and Nancy J. Aultman, along with their families. Along with her parents, she was predeceased by a son, Bryan D. Tumblin, three brothers, Ray Jenkins, L.B. Jenkins, and Charlie Jenkins, and a sister, Ann J. Rainey.

Betty will be missed immensely and will always be cherished in our hearts. It is not goodbye, Mom, but rather, farewell, “until we meet again.”

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Central United Methodist Church, 233 N. Church Street, Spartanburg, SC 29306.

