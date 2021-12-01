PTC to Hold ‘Instant Admission Day’ on Dec. 8 in Greenwood

Piedmont Technical College (PTC) will hold an “Instant Admission Day” for the spring semester on Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, at the Lex Walters Campus-Greenwood Enrollment Center. Participants can get accepted on the spot and begin moving closer to their career goals.

Admissions and financial aid counselors will be on hand from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. to help students through the admissions and enrollment process so they can take advantage of the college’s new No-Cost Option. Students will leave Instant Admission Day already enrolled and prepared to start classes this spring.

Those planning to attend Instant Admission Day are asked to bring a photo ID, their official high school transcript or GED diploma/transcript, official college transcripts if they’ve completed previous college courses and their 2019 tax return (parents’ return if under age 24). Spring classes begin on Jan. 10, 2022.

Interested individuals can sign up at www.ptc.edu/instant or call (888) 387-4275 for more information.