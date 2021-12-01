PC Christmas concert returns to stage at Belk

After last year’s virtual holiday performances, Presbyterian College Music Department’s annual Christmas concert has never been more aptly named.

“Together for Christmas” will be performed twice this weekend at the newly renovated Belk Auditorium on the PC campus. Performances are set for Saturday at 7 p.m. and Sunday at 3 p.m.

“We’re thrilled that we can perform live again,” said Karen Buckland, chair of PC’s music department. “Last year our Christmas performance was streamed. We did all of the production before the middle of November, so it felt a little odd to do that before Thanksgiving.”

Many would-be live performances were pushed to the virtual realm of the internet by COVID-19 in 2020, and PC’s usually busy music department performance schedule was no different.

With students back on campus on a full-time basis this academic year, the music has returned – and so have the audiences. Members of the music department have already performed several times this fall, and Buckland said the crowds have been larger than those before COVID.

“(For one concert in the fall), we expected maybe 30 or 40 people to come out, but we looked out and the auditorium was filled. We ran out of programs.

“Talking to people, they said they just wanted to see something and hear live music. It makes me happy to see so much enthusiasm for the performing arts.”

Buckland also said the students are enthusiastic. This weekend’s concert will showcase some 55 of the department’s students and feature every ensemble within it, including the PC Choir, the Bella Voce Women’s Choir, the Cantare Men’s Choir, the wind ensemble and chamber orchestra in addition to three soloists.

The event will also feature an opera workshop and bagpipes.

“We’re thrilled that we can be back and share our music with everyone who wants to hear it,” Buckland said. “I think people want to have things that can cheer them up with anything that has to do with Christmas, and this is our gift.”