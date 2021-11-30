Dateline – Laurens, South Carolina

Betty Sue Putnam Moore, 89, of 203 King Dixon Street, and wife of Charles Earl Moore, passed away on Tuesday, November 30, 2021, at PRISMA Health Laurens County Memorial Hospital.

Born in Owings, she was the daughter of the late John Calvin and Ruth Jeanette Thomason. She was a member of Eastside Baptist Church in Laurens. Betty worked at Laurens Mill, GE, and Torrington. She was a member of the VFW Auxiliary and was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother.

In addition to her husband, she is survived by her children, Linda Gail Moore of Gaston, SC, Roger E. Moore of Greenville, and Bobby L. Moore of Laurens; and grandchildren, Ashton Moore and Nicholas Moore both of Fountain Inn.

A graveside service will be held on Saturday, December 4, 2021, at Forest Lawn Cemetery conducted by Rev. J.D. Putman, Jr.

The family will receive friends at The Kennedy Mortuary from 11:00AM-12:00 noon on Saturday.

Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.thekennedymortuary.com.