Dateline – Clinton, South Carolina

Dr. Jennifer Denise “Jadie” Coates, age 41, of Clinton, SC, died Monday, November 29, 2021, at her home.

Born July 5, 1980 in Clinton, she was a daughter of Maxine Nelson Coates and the late Jefferson Davis Coates. Jadie was a graduate of Newberry College and Sherman College of Chiropractic.

Jadie entered the Chiropractic Healthcare field to satisfy her desire to help others. She also participated in numerous mission trips at home and abroad. Jadie had an infectious personality and loved to make people smile and laugh. She was happiest while watching her nieces play volleyball and basketball.

In addition to her mother, she is survived by her two beloved nieces, Kailey and Khloe Cheeks, her sister, Kate Cheeks; her aunts, Julia Fennell (Steve) and Valerie Nelson; grandmother, Drucilla Coates; uncle, Charlie Coates (Christy); cousins, Jack Wells, Julie Wideman, and Curry Wilson; and her special friend, Michelle Henderson; she also leaves behind her fur-babies, Doxie and Sampson.

A Memorial Service will be held Saturday, December 4, 2021 at 12 PM at First Baptist Church of Clinton with Rev. Dr. Blake Harwell and Rev. Chris Sullivan officiating. The family will receive friends immediately following the service.

The Newberry Academy Athletic family will serve as honorary escort.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Newberry Academy Athletic Department, 2055 Smith Road, Newberry, SC 29108; or to the Laurens County Humane Society, PO Box 1600, Clinton, SC 29325.

