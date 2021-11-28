Dateline – Laurens, South Carolina

Rev. Joseph L. Baldwin, Jr., 77, husband of Barbara Grant Baldwin and lifelong resident of Laurens, passed away Sunday, November 28, 2021.

He was a graduate of Laurens High School and Clear Creek Baptist Bible College. He served in the U.S. Marine Corps and was a proud Vietnam Veteran. He was a lifetime member of Palmetto 19 Lodge. After a successful career in textile management, Joe answered the call to ministry. He served as pastor for First Baptist Church of Joanna and Northside Baptist Church in Laurens. He was a loyal and faithful member and Sunday school teacher at Eastside Baptist Church in Laurens. He enjoyed fishing, woodworking (making sawdust as he said), visiting church members and spending time with his family.

Joe was the son of the late Joe, Sr., and Emma Faye Baldwin. In addition to his wife, Barbara, he is survived by a sister, Ann Lollis (Roger) of Hickory Tavern; two sons, Michael Baldwin (Anna) of Seneca, and Carl Baldwin (Angelena) of Laurens; four granddaughters, Sarah Baldwin of Seneca, Emma Baldwin of Irmo, and Carly and Cate Baldwin of Laurens; two grandsons, Casey Baldwin (Rachel) of Cypress, TX, and Alex Baldwin of Seneca; a niece, Marcia Womble (Guy) of Hickory Tavern; and two nephews, Dean Lollis (Denise) of Greenwood, and Teddy Grant (Dana) of Moore.

No services are planned at this time.

Memorials may be made to Eastside Baptist Church, 355 Conway Ave, Laurens, SC 29360.

