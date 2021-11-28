Dateline – Hickory, North Carolina

Mr. Robert “Bob Bob” Abercrombie, 86 of Hickory, N.C., passed away on Sunday, November 28th, 2021 in North Myrtle Beach, SC. Born in Greenwood, SC he was the son of the late Earl Woodfin and Lena Jones Abercrombie. Robert was the loving husband of Susie Zelene Gray Abercrombie.

A dedicated family man, Bob devoted his life to taking care of his wife, children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He was a faithful member of the First Presbyterian Church in Hickory, NC. He received an Honorable Discharge from the Signal Corps of the Army in 1966. A Clemson University graduate in electrical engineering, class of 1957, “Go Tigers”, he retired as the manager of the Western Division of Duke Power after 35 years. “Bob Bob” was also an avid fisherman (off the gazebo), beach bum, and loved to travel. He was loved by so many.

Surviving in addition to his wife Susie of 64 years are his brother and sister-in-law John Joseph & Ann Thompson Abercrombie of Martinsville, VA; sister-in-law and brother-in-law Dottie & Pete Noce of Roanoke, VA; two sisters-in-law Carole Lynch Knight & Kathy Gray both of Laurens, SC; Oldest son Robert Earl Abercrombie Jr. & wife Gwen Cater Abercrombie of Cherry Grove, SC; Daughter Leigh Abercrombie Watts & husband William Dean Watts of Calabash, NC; Youngest son Ben Gray Abercrombie & wife Wendy Herring Abercrombie of Little River, SC; Grandchildren Brittany Leigh Sims & husband Nick of Ft. Belvoir, VA, Temple Deanna Herceg & Husband Billy of Tabor City, NC, Hunter Gray Watts of Loris, SC, Belle Lynn Abercrombie & Madeline Rose Abercrombie of Little River, SC. Anastasiya Genevro & Natalia Bellman of N. Myrtle Beach, SC; Great-grandchildren Hayden Heirholzer, Colson Price, Kameron Price, Levi Sims & Leighton Sims of Ft. Belvoir, Va, Drake White, Landrie Herceg & William Trace “WT” Herceg of Tabor City, NC, Huntley Gray Watts of Loris, SC, Madison, Lauren, Natalie Genevro & Maya, Yeva Bellman of N. Myrtle Beach, SC; Special nephew Stephen Sorenson of California, as well as many other beloved nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by Buddy & Ruth Lynch, Doug Gray, Andrew Sorenson, & Chris Abercrombie.

A Funeral Service will be held at 2:00 PM on Friday, December 3rd, 2021 at Lee Funeral Home, 11840 SC-90, Little River, SC 29566. A visitation will be held immediately following the service. A private burial will be held at Rabun Creek Baptist Church Cemetery, 17045 SC-101 Gray Court, SC 29645. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the First Presbyterian Church in Hickory, NC at 237 2nd St NW, Hickory, NC 28601.

