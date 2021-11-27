Betty Tribble Wills, 96, died November 27, 2021 at Foothills Retirement Community in Easley, SC.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, December 4, at 12 PM at the Gray Funeral Home Chapel of Clinton with internment at Rosemont Cemetery.

Betty was born In Clinton on November 17, 1925, the first child of the late Warren Blakely Tribble and Bessie Quinn Tribble. Her only sister was the late Louise Tribble Cerny of Atlanta, and her only brother was the late Dr. David Edgar Tribble of Columbia.

Betty is survived by nine nephews, Curtis Green Tribble, MD, (Megan), Charlottesville, VA, David Edgar Tribble, Jr., (Leta), Clinton, SC, James Benjamin Tribble, MD, (Lynn), Columbia, SC, John Newton Tribble (Tony), Atlanta, GA, Reid Tribble (Mary), Columbia, SC, William Brice Tribble (Ann Marie), Laurens, SC, John David Cerny (Lynne), Duluth, GA, Paul Quinn Cerny, MD, (Kathy), Buford, GA, and CPT Mark Robert Cerny (Kim), Honolulu, HI, and their families. Also, surviving are two nieces, Julie Wills, Madison, AL, and Carolyn Wills Jay, Pascagoula, MS, and their families. Betty also appreciated the support and care given her by two friends, Eleanor Richardson and Susan Cain of Flat Rock, NC

Betty was graduated from Erskine College, Due West, SC, at the age of 19, and later earned a masters degree at the University of South Carolina in Columbia. She began a career in journalism at the Index Journal in Greenwood, SC, moving later to Spartanburg, SC, when she joined the reporting staff of The Spartanburg Herald.

In 1955, Ed and Betty Wills moved to Williamston, SC and established a new weekly newspaper, The Journal, serving suburban areas along Interstate 85 of Greenville and Anderson Counties.

Following the death of her husband in 1962, the newspaper business was sold and Betty was employed by her Alma Mater, in admissions, leading to graduate work and eventually to head the undergraduate admissions office at USC in Columbia. She took early retirement to devote necessary care for her father, who died at the age of 97, and other elderly family members.

Soon after the death of her husband, Betty had built a permanent home on the grounds of Bonclarken Conference Center, Flat Rock, NC, using this as home base during college and university work. She was an active and dedicated member of Pinecrest Associate Reformed Presbyterian Church in Hendersonville as well as a loyal and generous volunteer and supporter of Bonclarken.

Betty spent the latter years of her life at Covenant Way in Due West, SC, and Laurel Crest Retirement Center in Columbia, SC, before moving to assisted living at Foothills.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Bonclarken Conference Center, 500 Pine Drive, Flat Rock, NC 28731, Providence ARP Church, 701 S. Broad St., Clinton, SC 29325, or a charity of your choice.

Gray Funeral Home of Clinton is assisting the family.

