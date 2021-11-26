Dateline – Laurens, South Carolina

Mr. Richard C. Todd, age 75, of 211 Lawson Road, Laurens, S.C., passed away on Friday, November 26, 2021 at the Hospice of Laurens County, in Clinton, S.C.

He is survived by his wife, Mrs. Delores Thompson Todd; and a host of many other relatives and friends.

Graveside Services for Mr. Richard C. Todd will be held on Thursday, December 2, 2021, at 2p.m at the Westview Memorial Park in Laurens, S.C. with Reverend Guy Sullivan officiating, with military rites.

The Beasley Funeral Home, Laurens is in charge of arrangements.

The family is at their respective homes.

Public viewing will be held on Wednesday from 2- 6 p.m.