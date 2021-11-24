Dateline – Waterloo, South Carolina

Mr. Willie J. Foggie, age 91, of 5022 Todd Quarter Road, Waterloo S.C., passed away on Wednesday, November 24, 2021 at the Self Regional Center in Greenwood, S.C.

He is survived by his wife, Mrs. Annie Laura Anderson Foggie of the home; four daughters, Elaine (Ronald) Hampton, Verlinda Anderson, Janice (Reverend Ray) Pilgrim, Mary Anne (Calvin) White; five grandchildren; eleven great-grandchildren; seven great-great grandchildren; three brothers, Russell Foggie, Donald (Ethel) Foggie, Larry (Sandra) Foggie; and two sisters, Edith Frances Latimore, and Jessie Pearl Freeland.

Funeral arrangements for Mr. Willie J. Foggie will be held 1 p.m., Wednesday, December 1, 2021 at the C.D. Beasley Memorial Chapel of the Beasley Funeral Home, Laurens, with Reverend Ray Pilgrim officiating and Rev. Herbert Glenn, presiding. Burial will follow on Thursday, December 2, 2021 at 12 noon at the Fort Jackson National Cemetery in Columbia, S.C. Public viewing will be held on Tuesday, November 30, 2021 from 1-6 p.m.

The family is receiving family and friends at the home 5022 Todd Quarter Road in Waterloo, S.C.

Beasley Funeral Home, Laurens is in charge of the arrangements.