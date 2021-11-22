“Wine and Wishlists” this week Tuesday, Nov. 23

Laurens, South Carolina – Main Street Laurens businesses have also joined forces to present Wine and Wishlists, a new shopping activity set for Tuesday afternoon and evening, Nov. 23. Shops will be giving samples of wine and providing cards so that shoppers can fill out wishlist cards and leave them on file at the participating businesses.

“Main Street is promoting this great event for these businesses which have been proactive to catch shoppers early before Black Friday and even before Shop Small Saturday,” said Main Street Laurens Director Jonathan Irick.

COVID concerns last year helped many local shoppers realize the benefits of sticking close to home for their Christmas shopping, and 15 different businesses will be participating Tuesday.

Then Small Business Saturday is celebrated nationwide on Nov. 27 following Black Friday, and in addition to the early morning Farmer’s Market, there will also be a Downtown Craft Fair with vendors starting at 10 a.m..

“We have so much going on,” Irick said, “so we’ve tried to make it really easy for anyone who needs to register for the Downtown Craft Fair and the Christmas parade on Dec. 4 to register and pay entry fees online at mainstreetlaurens.org.”