Dateline – Laurens, South Carolina

Glenda Ann Armstrong Payne, age 79, of Clemson Street, Laurens, and widow of Charles R. Payne, passed away Monday, November 22, 2021, at Laurens County Hospital.

Born October 31, 1942 in DeKalb County, Alabama, she was the daughter of the late Troy Lee and Hannah Kathleen Ashley Armstrong. She retired from Laurens County Hospital where she worked in cardiac and respiratory care, and was a member of Hillcrest Baptist Church, Laurens. She attended Erlanger School of Nursing, now known as the University of Tennessee – Chattanooga. She loved gardening, canning, crafts, and most of all her family and friends.

She is survived by one daughter, Elizabeth A. Payne Corley (Kent), of Laurens; three sons, Michael C. Payne (Anne), of Fountain Inn, Mark A. Payne (Angela) of Hickory Tavern, and Jonathan (John) R. Payne (Eric) of Columbia, South Carolina; sister-in-law Carol Hammond (Kenneth) of Valley Head, AL, and brother-in-law Donald Payne (Carolyn) of Gaylesville, AL; and 12 grandchildren and their spouses, 20 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

In addition to her husband of 52 years and her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Billy J. Armstrong, and grandson, Michael Charles Payne, II. She was the last surviving member of her immediate family.

Graveside services will be held at 2:00 PM on Wednesday, November 24, 2021, at Westview Memorial Park, Laurens, conducted by the Reverends Greg Hellams, Michael Payne and Steven Payne. A visitation will be held from 6:00PM – 8:00PM on Tuesday, November 23, 2021, at The Kennedy Mortuary.

The family will be at her home, 203 Clemson Street, Laurens.

Memorials may be made to Hillcrest Baptist Church, PO Box 516, Laurens, SC 29360.

The family wishes to extend a special thanks to the dedicated staff of Martha Franks Rehabilitation Center, and the staff at the Laurens County Hospital.

