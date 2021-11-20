Dateline-Clinton, South Carolina

Wesley Thomas Strange, age 77 passed away Saturday, November 20, 2021 at the National HealthCare of Clinton.

He was born on December 26, 1943 in Campobello, S.C., and was a son of the late Glenn and Ruth Campbell Strange.

He was retired from Envirotech Corp Bahnson Division.

Surviving are his wife, Sandra Red Strange; four children, Michael Thomas Strange of Waterloo, Ian Strange and wife, Neisha of Conway, Shelby Leopard and husband, Petee of Gray Court, Brian Tumblin of Gray Court; eleven grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren.

A graveside service will be conducted Tuesday, Nov. 23rd at 2:00 P.M. at Pinelawn Memory Gardens. The family will greet friends following the service.

Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.grayfuneralhome.com

Gray Funeral Home of Clinton