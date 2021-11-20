Dateline – Gray Court, South Carolina

Margaret Bolt Banks, 94, of 2501 Bolt Road and wife of the late Robert Earl Banks, passed away Saturday, November 20, 2021, at Self Regional Healthcare.

Born in Laurens County, she was the daughter of the late J.L. and Clara Knight Bolt, was member of the Church of God in Ware Shoals and was retired from Monsanto as an inspector.

Surviving are her children, Homer Earl Banks of Honea Path, Mike Banks (Janice) of Laurens, Jenny Goedhart (Rick) of Hickory Tavern; daughter-in-law, Anne Banks of Honea Path; niece and nephew raised in the home, Vickie Farr of Union and Jamie Ross of California; brother, James D. Bolt of Hickory Tavern; sisters, Dora Davis of Piedmont, Martha Bolt of Hickory Tavern; nine grandchildren, fifteen great-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren.

In addition to her husband Robert and her parents, Margaret was predeceased by her children, Jimmie Banks and Norma Banks Wells; granddaughters, Brooke Winters and Melissa Wells; daughter-in-law, Elaine S. Banks; son-in-law, James H. Wells; and sisters, Frances B. Lanford Rigsby, Jessie Mae B. Bagwell, Geneva B. Busby, Betty B. Bagwell and Mildred I. Bolt.

Funeral services will be 2:00 PM Wednesday, November 24, 2021, at The Kennedy Mortuary Chapel, officiated by Rev. John Tyson and Rev. Ben Rumph, with burial in Rabun Creek Baptist Church Cemetery.

The family will be at the home and will receive friends at The Kennedy Mortuary one hour prior to the service.

Memorials may be made to West Main Street Church of God, 39 W. Main St., Ware Shoals, SC 29692.

