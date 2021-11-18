Laurens ministry offers Thanksgiving ‘meal kits’ Saturday

Laurens County, S.C. – The Rev. Anthony J. Sims Ministry, which annually holds a Thanksgiving dinner, is collecting funds and items for Thanksgiving Dinner Kits, which will be distributed to several dozen families in the Laurens County community.

Sims and volunteers are hoping that each kit can contain a turkey with the traditional side items and they will be distributed this weekend, Saturday, Nov. 20. Those who receive the dinner kits will only have to cook them.

The distribution of the food will begin at 10 a.m. this Saturday at Celebration Outreach on South Harper Street Extension near the SC 127 Bypass and will continue until the meal kits are gone.

All food will be given on a first-come, first-served basis.

Donations for the Thanksgiving Meal Kits can be sent to the WLBG Radio Station, PO Box 1289, Laurens, SC 29360.

“If we get more money, we will buy more food and continue to give it out to those who need it,” Sims said.