Dateline – Joanna, South Carolina

Kelly Elizabeth Turner, age 43, passed away Wednesday, November 17, 2021, at Self Regional Healthcare in Greenwood, SC.

She was born January 16, 1978, in Washington, GA, and was a daughter of James Neal, her step-mother, Kim Neal, and the late Elizabeth “Libby” Nelson Neal.

She is survived by her husband, Jamie Turner of Joanna; her son, Austin Turner (fiancée, Gabbi Aldridge) of Laurens; her brothers, Mike Neal (Jennifer) of Greer, SC, Paul Hayes (Kristy) of Clover, SC, Colton Lancaster (Kendi) of Charlotte, NC; her nieces and nephews, Brianna and Katie Neal, and Braxton and Brayden Hayes; and her fur babies, Ralphie, Louie, Maggie, and Lucy.

A Funeral Service will be held, Saturday, November 20, 2021 at 3 PM at the Gray Funeral Home Chapel of Clinton, with burial to take place in Pinelawn Memory Gardens.

The family will receive friends prior to the service at the funeral home from 2-3 PM.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Laurens County Humane Society, 793 Poplar Street, Clinton, SC 29325.

Condolences may be expressed to the family online by visiting www.grayfuneralhome.com

