Grunt Style Gunslinger: Laurens County Shootout This Saturday!

A one day lifestyle event brought to you by the leadership of Grunt Style, G3 Dynamics and the Mammoth Sniper Challenge. This “Run What You Brung” pistol and gas gun event consists of 10 stages scored by FASTEST TIME ONLY! All targets must be hit to count for scoring. $250 Cash prize for fastest time of EACH STAGE. Additional prizes for FASTEST LADY & FASTEST YOUTH (ages 10-16). Repeat stages as often as you like! Live Entertainment, Food, Gunslinger Shirt, and Raffle Ticket Included. Register online.

Date: November 20, 2021

Time: 6:00 a.m. – 7: o0 p.m.

Where: The Sawmill Training Complex

8524 Neely Ferry Rd.

Laurens, SC 29360

Cost: $250