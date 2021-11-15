Spiking costs cause for increased base fees in CPW’s tentative budget; no rise in usage rates

among the many reasons that Laurens Commission of Public Works customers will see an increase in monthly base utility fees starting in January.

The CPW’s fiscal year budget runs from January to December, and commissioners always get a rundown on the tentative new budget in November. Commissioners will vote on the final budget next month, but they learned Monday evening last week that the current increases in supply costs and wholesale prices are having an impact on every utility, but especially natural gas.

“The price of everything we use has gone up significantly over the last 3 months, and the price of natural gas has gone up 400 % since June of 2021,” said General Manager John Young. “Pipe, wire, meters, basically every material and supply item we use has gone up significantly. We have absorbed these wholesale increases in natural gas and these other increases up to now and we are continually figuring everything we can to mitigate it, but it’s not enough to keep services going without an increase.”