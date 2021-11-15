Dateline – Laurens, South Carolina

Kenneth Edward Childers, age 83, and husband of Doris Jackson Childers, passed away on Monday, November 15, 2021, at Kershaw Health Long Term Care Facility.

He was born in Hickory Grove and was a son of the late Clarence Chilli Childers and Sarah Bolin Childers.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by his children, Beverly Ann Smoak (Thomas) of Cordova, Pamela Wise of Camden and Kimberly Childers of Laurens; his brother, Michael S. Childers of Laurens; his sisters, Lorraine C. Stewart of York and Shirley C. Harris (Perry) of York; and numerous grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his son in law, Winston Wise and his brother in law, Franklin Stewart.

A memorial service will be held on Friday, November 19, 2021 at 11:00 AM at The Kennedy Mortuary Chapel. There will be no visitation held.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Kershaw Health Long Term Care Facility, 1315 Roberts Street, Camden, SC 29020.

Condolences may be expressed online at www.thekennedymortuary.com.