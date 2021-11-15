Dateline – Laurens, South Carolina

Harry A. Weisner, II, 41, of 1662 Lake View Drive Extension, Laurens, SC, died Monday, November 15, 2021, at his father’s home. He was born in Spartanburg, SC to Harry Andrew Weisner and the late Susan Walker Weisner.

A 1998 graduate of Thornwell High School, Clinton, SC and 2002 graduate of The Citadel, Charleston SC, Harry was employed as a professional golf caddie for many years. He enthusiastically enjoyed golfing and cheering on The Citadel Bulldogs.

In addition to his mother, he was preceded in death by his paternal grandfather, Joe Weisner, paternal grandmother, Kathryn D. Weisner, two uncles, Michael Ellis Weisner and Randy Walker, maternal grandmother, Christine Walker all of Laurens, SC.

Harry is survived by his father of Greenwood, SC; a sister, Kathryn Michelle Booth (Patrick) of Lexington, SC; two nephews, Adam Kight (Sahara) and Conner Booth; and two great-nephews, A.J. and Ezra; maternal grandfather, Frank Walker of Laurens, SC; two uncles, Richard Weisner and family of Simpsonville, SC and Richard D. Walker and family of Laurens, SC; three aunts, Kathy Hadley and family of Hendersonville, NC, Melissa Weisner and family of Longmont, CO and Jo Cannon of Charleston, SC; and cousin, Jason Walker and family of Casey, SC

No services are planned at this time.

The family will be at the home of his father in Greenwood.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to the American Cancer Society, 110 Dillon Dr. Spartanburg, SC 29307.

A message of condolence may be sent to the family by visiting www.harrisfuneral.com.

