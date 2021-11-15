Dateline – Laurens, South Carolina

Beverly Thomas Smith, age 67, passed away Monday, November 15, 2021 at the Prisma Health – Laurens County Memorial Hospital.

She was born February 10, 1954 in Laurens, SC and was a daughter of the late James Clarence Thomas and Dorothy Louise Babb Thomas.

Mrs. Smith is survived by her husband of 49 years, Mike Smith of Laurens; her children James Smith of Laurens, Tiffney Smith of Laurens, and son-in-law, Bradley Shipes of Laurens; and her grandchildren, Wesley Smith, Katelyn Shipes, and Konnor Shipes.

In addition to her parents she is predeceased by her sister, Jacqueline “Jackie” Davis and her daughter-in-law, Wendy Smith.

Graveside Services will be held Thursday, November 18, 2021 at 11 AM at Forest Lawn Cemetery in Laurens.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.grayfuneralhome.com.

Gray Funeral Home of Laurens