Alducin ties up loose ends for Christmas season, set to leave Main Street Clinton post

Clinton, South Carolina – Clinton will hold its

tree lighting and launch its new musical light show on Thursday, Dec. 2, two nights before the city’s annual Christmas parade on Saturday morning, Dec. 4. “We have a new lighting company running the light show this year, and they’re awesome,” said Main Street Clinton Manager Adele Alducin. “I’ve worked with Custom Audio and Lighting out of Abbeville before I came to Clinton and they’re going to put together a show of lights, music and video displays which will be a real treat for the children of Clinton. And Santa will definitely be there for the tree lighting celebration.”

Alducin, who turned in her resignation Nov. 1, planned to wrap up her tenure as Clinton’s first Main Street Manager today, Monday, Nov. 15, and she wanted to make sure the lighting company could be procured for the front of the M.S. Bailey Municipal Center. They worked out some of the details last week, and she said it should be ready to go on schedule from 6 to 10 p.m. throughout December. Alducin said she’s been thinking about this employment change for about a year as her husband’s business began expanding and she wanted to help him with marketing. She also hopes to put more work into her real estate business at Lake Greenwood where she and her husband live. Working with the Main Street Clinton program for the last four and a half years has been a great fit for her, she said, and she especially enjoyed developing relationships within the city as she brought together activities, vendors and performers for Rhythm on the Rails and Scots and Brats.