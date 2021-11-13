Dateline – Laurens, South Carolina

Patricia Ann Craft, age 73, of 400 Meadow Road, and widow of Dwight O’Dell Craft, Sr. passed away on Saturday, November 13, 2021, at Prisma Health Greenville Memorial Hospital.

Born in Laurens County, she was a daughter of the late Marvin Joyce Lynch, Sr., and Mary Jean Watts Lynch. Patricia was retired from Jostens after 20 years of service and later retired from Food Lion after 10 years of service. She a devoted wife, loving mother, and sister.

Surviving are her son, Dwight O’Dell Craft, Jr. (Kathi) of Laurens; brother, Gerald Lynch of Cross Hill; sisters, Joyce Page (Charles) of Hickory Tavern, Linda Bernini of Greenwood, and Sandra Lynch (Mike) of Newberry; and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents and husband, Patricia was predeceased by two brothers, Marvin Lynch, Jr. and Sammy Lynch; and one sister, Cynthia Baker.

Graveside services will be held at 2:00 PM on Wednesday, November 17, 2021, at Forest Lawn Cemetery conducted by Dr. Bev T. Kennedy, Jr.

The family will greet friends at the home from 2:00 – 4:00 PM on Tuesday, November 16, 2021.

Visitation will be held at the cemetery immediately following the graveside service on Wednesday.

