Dateline – Laurens, South Carolina

Virginia Claire Reid Taylor, age 91, of 110 Todd Avenue, and widow of James Wilton “Bill” Taylor, Sr. passed away on Friday, November 12, 2021, at her home.

Born in Chester, she was a daughter of the late John Jones Reid and Florence McDaniel Reid. Claire was a homemaker and a member of First United Methodist Church of Laurens.

She is survived by her son, James W. “Shot” Taylor, Jr. (Drenda) and her daughter, Ann Reid “Sissy” Taylor, both of Laurens; her grandchildren, Brian Scott Taylor (Raegan), James Eric Taylor (Beth) and Reid Hanley Taylor (Laura); and her great-grandchildren, Jordan, Grayson, MacKenzie, Lexi, Jack and Dylan.

In addition to her husband and parents, Claire was predeceased by her sister, Betty Jean Reid.

A memorial service will be held at 2:00 pm on Tuesday, November 16, 2021, at The Kennedy Mortuary Chapel by Rev. Daniel Eplee. A private burial will be held at Forest Lawn Cemetery.

The family will receive friends at The Kennedy Mortuary immediately following the memorial service.

The family will be at the home of her son, 204 Pinehaven Street, Laurens, SC 29360.

Memorials may be made to First United Methodist Church, PO Box 203, Laurens SC 29360.

The family would like to express their appreciation to Kindred Healthcare and Kindred Hospice for the loving care given to Mrs. Taylor.

Condolences may be expressed online at www.thekennedymortuary.com.