Dateline – Camden, South Carolina

Tammie Parker Quarles, 59, went into the arms of Jesus on Friday, November 12th, 2021 at Lexington Medical Center surrounded by family members and friends after a long and courageous battle with pancreatic cancer.

Born April 17, 1962, in Darlington, SC, she was a daughter of the late Richardean Morgan, and granddaughter of the late Allard and Doris Parker. She graduated from Laurens High School. She worked at Torrington Bearings in Laurens, SC for over 20 years. Tammie loved her family deeply and they were everything to her. We are thankful for her loving spirit and beautiful smile. We will always miss her, but we know she is with God, her heavenly father, now.

Surviving are her son, Christopher Quarles, her grandson, Ryan Newman, brother, Tim Nichols (Tammy), her aunt, Miriam Newman (Kenny), her uncles, James Parker (Tootie), Allen Parker (Sandra), her aunt, Mary Joe Parker (late Terry Parker) and dozens of cousins, nieces and nephews who loved her dearly.

She was predeceased by her mother, her son Ryan Quarles, and her grandparents.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday, November 21, 2021 at 4pm at the Gray Funeral Home Chapel of Laurens, SC. The family will receive friends at the funeral home beginning at 3pm.

A Private Family Graveside will take place in the Waterloo Cemetery.

Our family would like to thank the Lexington Medical Center Oncology 6th and 8th floor doctors, nurses, and staff for their wonderful, loving, and Christian care.

