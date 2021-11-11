The Laurens County Chamber of Commerce hosted a Grand Opening Ribbon Cutting for Southern Trade Outfitters, LLC, 124 South Public Square in Laurens, on Friday, October 1, 2021.

This much-anticipated business is the “partner store” of Southern Twist, also located in Downtown Laurens.

Southern Trade Outfitters carries name brand men’s and women’s apparel, accessories, hunting gear, and a variety of other items.

The Laurens County Chamber of Commerce is thrilled to welcome this new business to Laurens County and encourage all to visit the store, to shop, think and support local!

For more information visit, www.facebook.com/southerntradeoutfitters, or call (864) 681-4868.