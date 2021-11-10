Laurens, Post 25 to honor local veterans Thursday

The City of Laurens will celebrate Veterans Day at 10 a.m.Thursday with a ceremony on the Historic Square.

The ceremony is being put presented by American Legion Post 25, Main Street Laurens, the City of Laurens, Laurens Parks and Recreation and Laurens School District 55.

“We have invited all the 7th graders from District 55 and Laurens Academy,” Laurens Mayor Nathan Senn said. “Seventh grade is when they are studying about World War I and World War II in the state curriculum, and we are being era intentional about making this important to students.”

Senn said three students will be presenting tributes to three local veterans.

Veterans from throughout Laurens County are invited to attend the ceremony along with local residents.