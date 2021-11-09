FC2 Donald Raymond Doss, Jr.

Dateline – Laurens, South Carolina

US Navy Fire Controlman Petty Officer 2nd Class, Donald Raymond “Don” Doss, Jr., of 541 Pine Ridge Road, and husband of Pamela Annette Franklin Doss, passed away Tuesday, November 9, 2021, at PRISMA Health, Laurens County Hospital.

Born in Casa Blanca, Morocco, he was a son of the late Donald Raymond Doss, Sr., T-SGT USAF-Retired and Norma Grace McGaha Doss. He served in the US Navy, a Plank Owner onboard the USS Hawes – FFG 53, served in the Persian Gulf War. Don was of the Catholic faith, was previously employed with National Starch, loved keeping up with shipmates, kept up with politics, loved the mountains, nature and camping and always put others before himself.

In addition to his wife of 28 years, he is survived by: a brother, Scott Wayde Doss (Margaret) of Grovetown, GA; a sister, Sandra Kaye McSwain (Bryan) of Union, SC; numerous loving nieces and nephews, great-nieces and nephews and a great-great niece; other loving family; special family friends, Julie Cline and Cindy Sanders; a daughter, Jennifer Arrington Lay of Arizona; and two grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by a brother, Michael Scott Doss.

Graveside services will be 2:00 PM Monday, November 15, 2021, at Greenhaven Memorial Gardens in Woodruff, SC conducted by Mr. Estevan Gutierrez. The visitation will be after the service at Lucas Avenue Baptist Church in Laurens.

The family will be at the 822 Ranch Road, Laurens, SC.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Donald Doss Funeral Fund, c/o The Kennedy Mortuary, PO Box 282, Laurens, SC 29360.

Condolences can be expressed to the family at www.thekennedymortuary.com.