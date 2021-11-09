Dateline – Laurens, South Carolina

Calvin Thompson Robertson, Sr., 75, of 1441 Ghost Creek Road and husband of 56 years to Diane Dover Robertson, passed away Tuesday, November 9, 2021, at Brookstone Terrace in Woodruff.

Born in Laurens, he was a son of the late Raymond Earl Robertson, Sr. and Mary Alice Smith Robertson. Mr. Robertson graduated from Clemson University in 1968 and received his Masters in 1972. He was the former owner of Robertson’s Supply (ACE Hardware) and member of Ora ARP Church where he was an Elder. He was very involved in the community having served as Chairman of the Laurens County Soil and Water Conservation, member and former board director of Farm Bureau, member of the Cattlemen’s Association, and Laurens County board member for the SC Forestry Commission.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by: his children, Calvin “Tom” Robertson, Jr. (Elizabeth), Robert “Lance” Robertson and Kimberly “Kim” Robertson Burrafato (Mike) all of Laurens; brother, Raymond E. Robertson, Jr. (Sara) of Laurens; and five grandchildren, Peyton Robertson, Cade Robertson, Cal Robertson, Bella Burrafato and Brianna Burrafato.

In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by a daughter-in-law, Courtney Dover Robertson and a granddaughter, Chloe Elizabeth Robertson.

Graveside services will be 2:00 PM Friday, November 12, 2021, at Ora ARP Church Cemetery conducted by Rev. Sam Roper and Rev. Bill Blakely. The family will receive friends at the cemetery immediately following the service.

Honorary pallbearers will be Peyton Robertson, Cade Robertson, Cal Robertson, Bella Burrafato, Brianna Burrafato, Davis Gibbs, Jimmy Robertson, William Smith, Danny Gambrell and Allen Robertson

The family will be at the home.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Ora ARP Church, 10776 Hwy 308, Laurens, SC, 29360, Pruitt Hospice, 301 Halton Rd, Greenville, SC or Interim Hospice, 16 Hyland Road, Greenville, SC.

Condolences can be expressed to the family at www.thekennedymortuary.com.