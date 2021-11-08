Dateline-Waterloo, South Carolina

James Harold Snider, age 88 passed away Monday, November 8, 2021, at Hospice of Laurens County.

He was born in Clinton, SC on May 3, 1933 and was a son of the late Roy and Alice McCravy Snider.

Mr. Snider was a 22-year veteran of the U.S. Air Force and was proud to have served as a member of the Fire and Rescue Team for the NASA Apollo Missions. Following his retirement from the Air Force, he began his second career at Torrington Bearing Company working there until he retired with 20 years of service. His boredom led him to his third career working at Vocational Rehab as a driver “so he could help the young people”, he was also a volunteer driver of Senior Options. James was an active member of the Rosemont Baptist Church in Waterloo. He was a Mason being involved with several Masonic Lodges during his life. He loved to fish and being outdoors.

He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Colleen Burke Snider, a daughter, Teresa Powell and husband, John of Laurens; two grandchildren, Chad Powell and wife, Heather, Kara Powell; one great-granddaughter, Hailey Grady; great-great granddaughter, Luna Ammons; a brother, Don Snider and a niece, Tammy Wiggley and husband Todd.

He was predeceased by his son, Greg Snider on May 8, 2021.

A memorial service with Military Honors will be conducted Saturday, November 13, 2021 at 2 PM in Rosemont Baptist Church, Waterloo, SC, officiated by Rev. K.J. Shorter.

The family will greet friends at the church before the service from 1-2 PM.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be given to Hospice of Laurens County, P.O. Box 178, Clinton, SC 29325 or Rosemont Baptist Church, Youth and Widow’s, 2267 Dillard Rd., Waterloo, SC 29384.

