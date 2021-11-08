CLNTA Men’s Tennis Team Captures State Title

A group of avid tennis players from Laurens and Greenwood won the USTA 18u 6.5 combo state tennis tournament in Florence, South Carolina, this past weekend.

The men defeated teams from Lexington, Florence and Mount Pleasant in Group 2 and then defeated the winner of Group 1 from Greenville in the finals on Monday.

The players who competed at the state tournament were Ben Little, Yvan Youssef, Nick Yarbrough, Ike and Grant Dickey, Jason Tavenner, and Captain Marty Woods. Also part of the local league team were Greg Hopkins, Thomas Stewart, and Reiny Koschel.

The team now advances to the USTA sectionals in Mobile, Alabama, December 3-6 where they will compete against other state champions from Arkansas, Louisiana, Kentucky, Tennessee, Mississippi, Alabama, Georgia and North Carolina.

Photo Info, Front Row L to R Yvan Youssef, Marty Woods, Grant Dickey. Back Row L to R Ben Little, Jason Tavenner, Ike Dickey.