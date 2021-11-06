Dateline – Clinton, South Carolina

Orien Vance Clark, age 85, of Clinton, passed away Saturday, November 6, 2021 at the Spartanburg Medical Center.

He was born February 2, 1936 in Gaffney, SC and was a son of the late Arthur Carroll Clark and Bessie Lee Price Clark. He was a loving and devoted husband, father and grandfather. He loved being outdoors and camping with his family, he was a founding member of the Clinton Seventh Day Adventist Church and served as the Head Elder of the Church.

Mr. Clark is survived by his wife, Laverne Clark of the home; his daughter, LaJuana C. Marullo (Frank) of Moore, SC; his granddaughters, Dr. Brittney Doornbos (Kyle) of Welford, SC and Lindsey Doornbos of Pacolet, SC.

In addition to his parents he is was the last surviving member of his siblings, Arthur Clark, Jr., Catherine Wilson, Margie Rushton, Helen Clark, Frances Sabens, Vivian Hiller, and Billie Crouch.

A Memorial Service will be held Tuesday, November 9, 2021 at 12 PM at the Clinton Seventh Day Adventist Church. The family will receive friends prior to the service at the church from 11 AM to 12 PM.

