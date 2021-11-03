Dateline – Clinton, South Carolina

Janice Setzer Cunningham, affectionately known as Bam-Ma, age 69, of Clinton, SC, wife of Gary Cunningham, passed away Wednesday, November 3, 2021, at her home.

She was born July 14, 1952, in Clinton, SC and was a daughter of the late J. Freddie Setzer and Margaret Wilson Setzer. Janice worked at C-Mart in Clinton for 32 years, and also at Young World Daycare for many years. She loved children and teaching them about Jesus at Calvary Baptist Church and was a member of Community Baptist. She was a baseball fan for more than forty years and loved her baseball family, she rarely missed a game. Her three sons played baseball and her four grandsons as well. Her granddaughters Hope and Faith played for the YMCA, and Abi played for CHS. Her great-granddaughter, Brielle played for the YMCA.

In addition to her husband, Janice is survived by her sons, Jay Cunningham (Angie) and Bradley Cunningham (Gail) both of Clinton, SC; her grandchildren, Brittany Wilkes, Daniel, Justin, Landon Allison, Davis, Layne, Abigail, Hope, and Faith Cunningham; her great-grandchildren, Gracie Cunningham, Brielle Allen, Cash Allen, and Jase Cunningham; her sister, Freda Grant (Larry); niece, Jeanna Grant Byrd (Bryan), and their three children, Grant, Lauren, and Maddison; two wonderful friends, Sandra Strange, and Linda Martin.

In addition to her parents she was predeceased by her precious son, Marc Cunningham; and her grandparents, Renie Setzer, and Grover and Alpha Wilson.

Funeral Services will be held Sunday, November 7, 2021 at 3 PM, at Community Baptist Church, with burial to take place at Pinelawn Memory Gardens. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church from 2 PM-3 PM.

Memorials may be made to Hospice of Laurens County, PO Box 178, Clinton, SC 29325.

Gray Funeral Home of Clinton