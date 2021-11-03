Chapman downs Red Devils for Upper State tennis title

Region 3-3A rival Chapman ended Clinton’s run in the state playoffs Tuesday with a 6-0 victory in the Upper State finals.

Chapman advances to the Class 3A state championship where the Panthers will face Oceanside Collegiate Academy (Mt. Pleasant) Saturday at the Cayce Tennis Center.

Clinton defeated Belton-Honea Path 6-0 Monday to advance to the Upper State championship match, but Chapman defeated the Red Devils for the third time this season.

Here are results from Tuesday’s match:

Chapman 6, Clinton 0

Singles: No. 1 Westlyn Morris def. Mary Catherine Dailey 6-3, 6-3; No. 2 Elizabeth Williams def. Chandler Dailey 6-0, 6-0; No. 3 Alex Kinlaw def. Gracie Spangler 6-2, 6-2; No. 4 Paige Melick def. Reese Gowan 6-3, 7-5; No. 5 Julianna Coates def. Kimora Wesley 6-2, 6-1.

Doubles: Mudeline Wilbanks and Norah Corroll def. Gracie Wiggins and Libby Dailey 6-3, 6-0.