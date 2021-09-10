Half-staff Flag Observance

The President of the United States issued a proclamation to display the flag of the United States at half-staff on Saturday, September 11,

2021, Patriot Day and National Day of Service, in honor of the innocent individuals who lost their lives on September 11, 2001.

Accordingly, the Governor directed that flags atop the State Capitol be flown at half-staff beginning September 10 at midnight until midnight on September 11, and the Governor requested that the flags over state buildings and buildings of the political subdivisions of this State similarly be flown at half-staff for this purpose.

Visit this web page for details: http://adminapps.sc.gov/GS/GS-flags-status.phtm