Red Devils cancel Swansea game, to host Calhoun Co. instead
Clinton High School’s varsity football schedule changed quickly Wednesday afternoon.
The Red Devils were forced to cancel their game at Swansea scheduled for Friday night due to COVID-19 positives within the Swansea program.
A short while after that was announced, CHS Athletic Director Louie Alexander announced that another opponent had been found.
Clinton, ranked No. 8 in the Class 3A media poll, is now set to host Calhoun County, a Class 2A school from St. Matthews. The Saints were originally scheduled to travel to Hunter-Kinard-Tyler this Friday night.
Calhoun County (1-1) is coming off a 26-15 win over Barnwell this past week. The Red Devils are 2-0 after a win over rival Laurens two weeks ago. Their last scheduled game at Newberry was postponed until Sept. 24 due to COVID-19 protocols.
Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m.