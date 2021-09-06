Dateline – Suffolk, Virginia

Raymond “Kit” Edgar McKittrick, 84, passed away September 6, 2021.

He was born in Cross Hill, S.C., the son of the late George William McKittrick and Frances Johnson McKittrick. He was predeceased by his son, Kenneth Raymond McKittrick; and 3 siblings, Jim, Bill, and Gray.

Raymond was a United States Army veteran having served during the Cuban Missile Crisis. He later went on to own and operate Suffolk Backhoe Service, Inc. He was a member of the Magnolia United Methodist Church and the Shaw Sunday School Class.

Raymond is survived by his wife of 62 years, Linda S. McKittrick; daughters, Cynthia R. Dack (Brent) and Karen F. Cline; grandchildren, Paul Riddick, James Riddick, Timmy Cline (Jessi), Brandon Cline (Kelly); great grandchildren, Nicole, Gaige, Avery, and Colter; sisters, Sarah and Sylvia; brothers, Harold, Bobby, and Tommy; and numerous nieces and nephews.

A graveside service will be held Monday, September 13, 2021 at 11 a.m. at Meadowbrook Memorial Gardens with Rev. Sheena Laine officiating. Friends may join the family for a time of visitation Sunday afternoon from 3-5 p.m. at Parr Funeral Home & Crematory.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Magnolia United Methodist Church.

Condolences may be registered online at www.parrfuneralhome.com.